Comparison of Criteo S.A. (CRTO) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

We are comparing Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo S.A. 23 0.51 N/A 1.31 15.04 Alphabet Inc. 1,128 5.43 N/A 39.86 29.21

Table 1 demonstrates Criteo S.A. and Alphabet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Alphabet Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Criteo S.A. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Criteo S.A.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Criteo S.A. and Alphabet Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo S.A. 0.00% 10.9% 6.8% Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Criteo S.A. and Alphabet Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo S.A. 1 1 1 2.33 Alphabet Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Criteo S.A.’s upside potential is 55.89% at a $27.67 consensus target price. On the other hand, Alphabet Inc.’s potential upside is 24.05% and its consensus target price is $1377.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Criteo S.A. seems more appealing than Alphabet Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Criteo S.A. and Alphabet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.3% and 69.95% respectively. Criteo S.A.’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.02% of Alphabet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Criteo S.A. -5.64% -6.18% -29.01% -2.23% -24.01% -13.07% Alphabet Inc. -0.18% -4.66% 3.93% 9.2% 5.82% 12.42%

For the past year Criteo S.A. has -13.07% weaker performance while Alphabet Inc. has 12.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Alphabet Inc. beats Criteo S.A. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. Its Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models. In addition, it provides data assets, which collect information about the interaction of users with its advertisersÂ’ and publishersÂ’ digital properties; and access to advertising inventory. Further, the company offers an integrated technology platform that includes a suite of services and software tools, such as a unified dashboard, which automates campaign execution and management tasks; consulting services; and an inventory management platform that provides small-and medium-sized publishers direct access to advertisers. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel industries. Criteo S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome, and Google Play, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also sells digital contents, apps and cloud offerings, and hardware products. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, X, and Google Fiber. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.