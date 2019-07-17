Comparison of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 38 1269.68 N/A -3.74 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.52 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are 15.8 and 15.8. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 10.1 and 10.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Spero Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 3.09% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG with average price target of $50. Spero Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28.5 average price target and a 170.66% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Spero Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than CRISPR Therapeutics AG as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.9% and 53.7% respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s stock price has smaller growth than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.