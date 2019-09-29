Comparison of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|47
|0.00
|32.13M
|-3.74
|0.00
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|12
|-0.59
|28.12M
|-1.89
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|68,405,365.13%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|231,440,329.22%
|-46.8%
|-35.1%
Liquidity
15.8 and 15.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Its rival Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s upside potential is 46.36% at a $62 average target price. Meanwhile, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $37, while its potential upside is 215.97%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are held by institutional investors while 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|3.15%
|6.25%
|30.58%
|57.23%
|7.51%
|77.42%
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.32%
|-12.81%
|-33.11%
|-12.5%
|-38.11%
|-17.81%
For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance.
Summary
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CRISPR Therapeutics AG on 6 of the 11 factors.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.