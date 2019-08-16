Comparison of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 40 1903.28 N/A -3.74 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 26 15.38 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Quanterix Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.8 and 15.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Quanterix Corporation are 3.1 and 2.6 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Quanterix Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$62 is CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average price target while its potential upside is 34.49%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares and 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares. 2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s stock price has bigger growth than Quanterix Corporation.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Quanterix Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.