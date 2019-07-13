Comparison of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 38 1285.65 N/A -3.74 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 29.15 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are 15.8 and 15.8 respectively. Its competitor Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is 6.1. CRISPR Therapeutics AG can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s upside potential is 1.81% at a $50 average price target. Meanwhile, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $11, while its potential upside is 95.04%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.7% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.46% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s stock price has bigger growth than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 5 of the 8 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.