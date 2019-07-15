Comparison of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|38
|1285.65
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|14.34
|N/A
|-7.16
|0.00
Table 1 highlights CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|158.6%
|-156.3%
Liquidity
15.8 and 15.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Its rival Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is $50, with potential upside of 1.81%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 44.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are held by institutional investors while 2.5% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares. Competitively, 4.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|-2.99%
|4.09%
|24.3%
|6.32%
|-31.9%
|35.35%
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-28.87%
|-41.64%
|-88.95%
|-87.15%
|-88.39%
|-77.24%
For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 35.35% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -77.24% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.