Comparison of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 38 1285.65 N/A -3.74 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 14.34 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3%

Liquidity

15.8 and 15.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Its rival Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is $50, with potential upside of 1.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are held by institutional investors while 2.5% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares. Competitively, 4.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 35.35% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -77.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.