Comparison of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

As Biotechnology businesses, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 1995.35 N/A -3.74 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.91 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are 15.8 and 15.8. Competitively, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 7.7 and 7.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 28.28% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG with consensus target price of $62.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50% and 82.8% respectively. 2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s stock price has bigger growth than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.