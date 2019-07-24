Comparison of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 39 1286.44 N/A -3.74 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 176.26 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 highlights CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Liquidity

15.8 and 15.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Its rival Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$50 is CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average target price while its potential upside is 1.75%. Meanwhile, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 310.16%. The results provided earlier shows that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 44.8%. Insiders held 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Comparatively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 35.35% stronger performance while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.97% weaker performance.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 6 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.