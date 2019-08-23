Comparison of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

We are comparing CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 41 2017.23 N/A -3.74 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.8 and 15.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Analyst Ratings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has an average target price of $62, and a 26.89% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares and 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.