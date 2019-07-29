Comparison of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 39 1359.22 N/A -3.74 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 while its Current Ratio is 15.8. Meanwhile, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 2 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s upside potential is 17.49% at a $61 average target price. On the other hand, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 120.59% and its average target price is $9. The information presented earlier suggests that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than CRISPR Therapeutics AG as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.9% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG was more bullish than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 6 of the 8 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.