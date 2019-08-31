Comparison of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

We are comparing CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1881.29 N/A -3.74 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.8 and 15.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 34.17% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG with average target price of $62.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares and 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.