Comparison of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

We will be comparing the differences between CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 1756.30 N/A -3.74 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 8.09 N/A -0.92 0.00

Demonstrates CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Current Ratio of 15.8 and a Quick Ratio of 15.8. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s upside potential is 45.75% at a $62 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are held by institutional investors while 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.