Comparison of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 228.27 N/A -1.27 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 90.30 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Liquidity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18 and 18 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vical Incorporated are 36.8 and 36.8 respectively. Vical Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 152.21% upside potential and an average target price of $40.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 33.9%. 5.65% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Vical Incorporated.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Vical Incorporated.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.