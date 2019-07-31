Comparison of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 215.43 N/A -1.14 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.73 N/A -7.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 21 and 21 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 90.48% and an $40 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 19.7% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.