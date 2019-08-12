Comparison of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 194.91 N/A -1.27 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

$40 is Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 110.53%. On the other hand, DBV Technologies S.A.’s potential upside is 78.02% and its average target price is $17.25. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than DBV Technologies S.A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 97.6% and 46.27% respectively. 5.65% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while DBV Technologies S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors DBV Technologies S.A.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.