Comparison of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Since Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 242.93 N/A -1.14 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 6 25.11 N/A -1.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 21 and 21 respectively. Its competitor Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 26 and its Quick Ratio is 26. Aptinyx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$40 is Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 65.91%. Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc.’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential upside is 219.15%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptinyx Inc. looks more robust than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. 0.3% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.