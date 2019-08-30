Comparison of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

We will be comparing the differences between Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 224.96 N/A -1.27 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.97 N/A -6.77 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18 while its Current Ratio is 18. Meanwhile, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$40 is Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 155.92%. Competitively AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $14.33, with potential upside of 32.69%. The information presented earlier suggests that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 0%. Insiders owned 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.