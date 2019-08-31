Comparison of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 228.27 N/A -1.27 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 8.55 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18 and 18. Competitively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 152.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 25.5%. Insiders owned 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 75.7% are Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.