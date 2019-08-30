Comparison of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 225.53 N/A -1.27 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 729.52 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18 and 18. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 18.2 and 18.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 155.26% and an $40 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.65% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 11.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.