Comparison of CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) and Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) and Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRH Medical Corporation 3 0.00 58.84M 0.04 63.02 Waters Corporation 216 2.40 66.43M 7.58 27.77

In table 1 we can see CRH Medical Corporation and Waters Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Waters Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than CRH Medical Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. CRH Medical Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Waters Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CRH Medical Corporation and Waters Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH Medical Corporation 1,918,424,570.44% 0% 0% Waters Corporation 30,741,820.54% 37% 15.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CRH Medical Corporation and Waters Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRH Medical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Waters Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, Waters Corporation’s potential downside is -2.79% and its average price target is $216.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of CRH Medical Corporation shares and 95.3% of Waters Corporation shares. Comparatively, Waters Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRH Medical Corporation 1.5% -7.51% -9.21% -14.78% -19.1% -11.15% Waters Corporation -3.63% -3.93% -0.47% -9.07% 9.19% 11.61%

For the past year CRH Medical Corporation has -11.15% weaker performance while Waters Corporation has 11.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Waters Corporation beats on 11 of the 14 factors CRH Medical Corporation.

CRH Medical Corporation provides products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures; and CRH OÂ’Regan System, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades IÂ–IV. The company distributes the CRH OÂ’Regan System, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument manufacturer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products, as well as other suppliersÂ’ instruments. Its instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, and viscous liquids for uses in various industrial, consumer goods, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Milford, Massachusetts.