Comparison of CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) and STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

We are contrasting CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) and STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRH Medical Corporation 3 1.88 N/A 0.04 66.98 STERIS plc 124 4.59 N/A 3.22 40.76

In table 1 we can see CRH Medical Corporation and STERIS plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. STERIS plc appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CRH Medical Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. CRH Medical Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than STERIS plc, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CRH Medical Corporation and STERIS plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% STERIS plc 0.00% 8.6% 5.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for CRH Medical Corporation and STERIS plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRH Medical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 STERIS plc 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, STERIS plc’s average target price is $144, while its potential downside is -4.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CRH Medical Corporation and STERIS plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90%. Competitively, STERIS plc has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRH Medical Corporation -2.37% 2.13% -13.25% -11.38% -18.87% -5.57% STERIS plc 0.93% 2.13% 9.34% 9.2% 28.09% 22.99%

For the past year CRH Medical Corporation has -5.57% weaker performance while STERIS plc has 22.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors STERIS plc beats CRH Medical Corporation.

CRH Medical Corporation provides products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures; and CRH OÂ’Regan System, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades IÂ–IV. The company distributes the CRH OÂ’Regan System, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products. In addition, this segment offers preventive maintenance and repair, sterilization and surgical management consulting, and remote equipment monitoring services, as well as other support services. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions, and outsourced and managed services for acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting services. Its Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, vaporized hydrogen peroxide generators, high-purity water equipment, steam sterilizers, and washers/disinfectors. The companyÂ’s Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide gas; and laboratory testing and validation services. It operates a network of 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.