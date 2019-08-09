Comparison of CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) and Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

This is a contrast between CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) and Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRH Medical Corporation 3 1.97 N/A 0.04 63.02 Baxter International Inc. 78 3.98 N/A 2.52 33.36

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CRH Medical Corporation and Baxter International Inc. Baxter International Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CRH Medical Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CRH Medical Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has CRH Medical Corporation and Baxter International Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Baxter International Inc. 0.00% 19.4% 9.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CRH Medical Corporation and Baxter International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRH Medical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Baxter International Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Baxter International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $86.8 average price target and a 0.97% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of CRH Medical Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 87.2% of Baxter International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Baxter International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRH Medical Corporation 1.5% -7.51% -9.21% -14.78% -19.1% -11.15% Baxter International Inc. 0.05% 3.12% 11.29% 17.08% 17.67% 27.58%

For the past year CRH Medical Corporation had bearish trend while Baxter International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Baxter International Inc. beats CRH Medical Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

CRH Medical Corporation provides products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures; and CRH OÂ’Regan System, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades IÂ–IV. The company distributes the CRH OÂ’Regan System, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company operates through two segments, Hospital Products and Renal. The Hospital Products segment manufactures intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products. This segment also provides products and services related to pharmacy compounding, drug formulation, and packaging technologies. The Renal segment provides products to treat end-stage renal disease, irreversible kidney failure, and acute kidney therapies. This segment offers products for various treatment continuums, such as technologies and therapies for peritoneal dialysis, hemodialysis, continuous renal replacement therapy, and additional dialysis services. The company sells its products for use in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctorsÂ’ offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. It offers its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. The company has a collaboration agreement with JW Holdings Corporation to co-develop and distribute parenteral nutritional products containing a novel formulation of omega 3 lipids; and agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop certain acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. It also has a strategic partnership with ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize five injectable drugs for cancer treatments, such as lung cancer, multiple myeloma, and breast cancer, as well as medication to treat nausea and vomiting, and side effects of chemotherapy. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.