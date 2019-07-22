Comparison of CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

We are comparing CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRH Medical Corporation 3 1.66 N/A 0.04 66.98 AngioDynamics Inc. 21 2.19 N/A 0.04 454.42

Profitability

Table 2 provides CRH Medical Corporation and AngioDynamics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AngioDynamics Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRH Medical Corporation -2.37% 2.13% -13.25% -11.38% -18.87% -5.57% AngioDynamics Inc. -2.83% -13.88% -15.23% -8.61% -0.56% -2.93%

For the past year CRH Medical Corporation was more bearish than AngioDynamics Inc.

Summary

AngioDynamics Inc. beats CRH Medical Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

CRH Medical Corporation provides products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures; and CRH OÂ’Regan System, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades IÂ–IV. The company distributes the CRH OÂ’Regan System, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.