Comparison of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) and SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) and SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Pipelines that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crestwood Equity Partners LP 35 0.89 N/A -0.41 0.00 SemGroup Corporation 12 0.54 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Crestwood Equity Partners LP and SemGroup Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) and SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crestwood Equity Partners LP 0.00% -2.4% -0.7% SemGroup Corporation 0.00% -2.8% -0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s volatility measures that it’s 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.97 beta. SemGroup Corporation’s 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SemGroup Corporation are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. SemGroup Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Crestwood Equity Partners LP and SemGroup Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crestwood Equity Partners LP 0 0 3 3.00 SemGroup Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s upside potential is 10.58% at a $44 average target price. SemGroup Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $12 average target price and a -29.08% potential downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Crestwood Equity Partners LP is looking more favorable than SemGroup Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.1% of Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares and 0% of SemGroup Corporation shares. About 1% of Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of SemGroup Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crestwood Equity Partners LP 1.65% 2.71% 2.91% 14.26% 5.75% 34.32% SemGroup Corporation 3.94% 6.03% -1.55% -22.88% -49.42% -8.06%

For the past year Crestwood Equity Partners LP has 34.32% stronger performance while SemGroup Corporation has -8.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Crestwood Equity Partners LP beats SemGroup Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s Gathering and Processing Operations segment provides gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays. Its Storage and Transportation Operations segment offers crude oil and natural gas storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers. The companyÂ’s Marketing, Supply and Logistics Operations segment provides NGL and crude oil storage, and marketing and transportation services to producers, refiners, marketers, and other customers. It also manufactures mined salt for food, industrial, and pharmaceutical uses. The company owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 2.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas/day (Bcf/d) of gathering capacity and 516 million cubic feet of natural gas/day of processing capacity; NGL facilities with approximately 20,000 Bbls/d of fractionation capacity and 2.8 million barrels of storage capacity, as well as a portfolio of transportation assets with a capacity of transporting approximately 294,000 Bbls/d of NGLs; and crude oil facilities with approximately 125,000 Bbls/d of gathering capacity, 1.5 million barrels of storage capacity, 48,000 Bbls/d of transportation capacity, and 160,000 Bbls/d of rail loading capacity, as well as 79.3 Bcf of certificated working storage capacity and 1.4 Bcf/d of pipeline transportation capacity. Crestwood Equity GP LLC serves as the general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Inergy L.P. and changed its name to Crestwood Equity Partners LP in October 2013. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Crestwood Equity Partners LP is a subsidiary of Crestwood Holdings LLC.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers. The companyÂ’s Crude Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses. It has approximately 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 350,000 barrels of associated storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its Crude Supply & Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing business. This segment has approximately 61,800 barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Trenton and Stanley, North Dakota. The companyÂ’s SemGas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. This segment owns and operates approximately 1,000 miles of gathering pipelines in Oklahoma and Texas. Its SemCAMS segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities in Alberta, Canada. The SemLogistics segment engages in the receipt, storage, and redelivery of clean petroleum products and crude oil at the Milford Haven site, the United Kingdom. The SemMexico segment purchases, produces, stores, and distributes liquid asphalt cement products in Mexico. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.