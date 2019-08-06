Comparison of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.78 N/A 2.06 14.62

Table 1 demonstrates Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s average target price is $34.75, while its potential upside is 19.79%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 42.42% and 37.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.68% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Point Energy Corp. 2.8% 0% -9.56% 10.33% -51.18% 9.6% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45%

For the past year Crescent Point Energy Corp. has weaker performance than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats Crescent Point Energy Corp. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.