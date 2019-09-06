Comparison of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)

Both Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|780.00
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Trine Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.5% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.55%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.51%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.06%
For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Trine Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats Trine Acquisition Corp.
