Comparison of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)

Both Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00 Trine Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Trine Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.5% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Trine Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats Trine Acquisition Corp.