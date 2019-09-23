Comparison of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)

We will be comparing the differences between Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.