Comparison of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)

We will be comparing the differences between Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|780.00
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.55%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|1.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.19%
For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
