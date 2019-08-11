Comparison of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Both Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 753.85 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 9 247.89 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Crescent Acquisition Corp. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Crescent Acquisition Corp. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 29.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. has 1.03% stronger performance while GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has -30.75% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.