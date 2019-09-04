Comparison of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Both Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 753.85 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Crescent Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Crescent Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 31.64% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.