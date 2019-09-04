Comparison of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Both Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|753.85
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Crescent Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Crescent Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 31.64% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.41%
|1.03%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|2.6%
|2.4%
|4.38%
|0%
|0%
|4.59%
For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
