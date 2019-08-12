Comparison of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)

Both Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|753.85
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.26
|40.62
In table 1 we can see Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Allegro Merger Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Acquisition Corp. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Crescent Acquisition Corp. is currently more expensive than Allegro Merger Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 35.3%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.41%
|1.03%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.38%
|0.86%
|2.72%
|3.68%
|0%
|2.33%
For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Allegro Merger Corp.
Summary
Allegro Merger Corp. beats Crescent Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.
