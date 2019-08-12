Comparison of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)

Both Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 753.85 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62

In table 1 we can see Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Allegro Merger Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Acquisition Corp. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Crescent Acquisition Corp. is currently more expensive than Allegro Merger Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 35.3%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats Crescent Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.