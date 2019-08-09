Comparison of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 753.85 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91

Demonstrates Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Alberton Acquisition Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Acquisition Corp. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Crescent Acquisition Corp. is currently more expensive than Alberton Acquisition Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 44.57%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Crescent Acquisition Corp.