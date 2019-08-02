Comparison of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 753.85 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares and 92.7% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.