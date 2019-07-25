Comparison of Cree Inc. (CREE) and Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials businesses, Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) and Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cree Inc. 57 3.92 N/A -0.59 0.00 Axcelis Technologies Inc. 19 1.26 N/A 1.39 12.33

Table 1 highlights Cree Inc. and Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cree Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0.00% 33% 24.8%

Risk and Volatility

Cree Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

Cree Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cree Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cree Inc. and Axcelis Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cree Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 14.52% for Cree Inc. with consensus price target of $71. On the other hand, Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 78.23% and its consensus price target is $28. The results provided earlier shows that Axcelis Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Cree Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Cree Inc. shares and 83.2% of Axcelis Technologies Inc. shares. Cree Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Axcelis Technologies Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cree Inc. -0.05% -1.48% 23.98% 48.42% 52.42% 50.84% Axcelis Technologies Inc. -10.12% -19.86% -23.37% 0.59% -23.09% -3.65%

For the past year Cree Inc. had bullish trend while Axcelis Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Axcelis Technologies Inc. beats Cree Inc.

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers. The companyÂ’s LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for use in various applications, including video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. Its Wolfspeed segment provides silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. This segment also offers SiC-based power products consisting of SiC Schottky diodes, metal se oxide miconductor field-effect transistors, power modules, and gate driver boards for use in power supplies used in computer servers, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment provides gallium nitride (GaN) die, high electron mobility transistors (HEMTs) and monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) for military, telecom, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. Cree, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems, as well as services and supports its dry strip installed base. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.