Comparison of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)

We will be comparing the differences between Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.29 N/A 0.15 16.87 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.60 N/A 0.36 23.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is currently more affordable than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 41.78%. 0.19% are Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has 19.27% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.