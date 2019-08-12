Comparison of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.25 N/A 0.15 16.87 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 16.88 N/A 1.59 5.62

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 9.73% are Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has 16.59% stronger performance while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -20.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.