Comparison of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

As Asset Management companies, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.52 N/A -0.11 0.00 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares and 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.71%. Insiders Competitively, held 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than The Cushing Energy Income Fund