Comparison of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

As Asset Management companies, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|3
|9.52
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares and 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.71%. Insiders Competitively, held 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|1.11%
|2.25%
|0.63%
|7.07%
|1.92%
|14.8%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than The Cushing Energy Income Fund
