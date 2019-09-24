Comparison of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

Both Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|3
|9.52
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares and 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. About 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|1.11%
|2.25%
|0.63%
|7.07%
|1.92%
|14.8%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
