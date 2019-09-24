Comparison of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

Both Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.52 N/A -0.11 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares and 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. About 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.