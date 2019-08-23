Comparison of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

As Asset Management companies, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.36 N/A -0.11 0.00 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.36 N/A 0.76 16.28

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.96% and 28.18%. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.71%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.