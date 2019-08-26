Comparison of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) and 57161 (NYSE:APF)

Since Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and 57161 (NYSE:APF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|3
|9.36
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|57161
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.70
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and 57161’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|57161
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.24% of 57161 are owned by institutional investors. 0.71% are Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 57161 has 5.23% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|1.11%
|2.25%
|0.63%
|7.07%
|1.92%
|14.8%
|57161
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 4 factors 57161.
