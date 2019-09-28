Comparison of Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM)

As Credit Services businesses, Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Acceptance Corporation 466 0.66 9.33M 31.87 15.00 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 81 0.88 9.67M 8.77 8.82

Table 1 highlights Credit Acceptance Corporation and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Credit Acceptance Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Credit Acceptance Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Credit Acceptance Corporation and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Acceptance Corporation 2,004,124.24% 31.7% 9.9% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 11,876,688.77% 16.8% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Credit Acceptance Corporation is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. Competitively, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Credit Acceptance Corporation and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Acceptance Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Credit Acceptance Corporation’s average price target is $495, while its potential upside is 6.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.3% of Credit Acceptance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.4% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of Credit Acceptance Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Acceptance Corporation -2.99% -0.86% -3.4% 15.36% 27.26% 25.22% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 2.77% 6.45% -0.13% 6.84% -18.48% 27.85%

For the past year Credit Acceptance Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Credit Acceptance Corporation beats Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. Credit Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.