Comparison of Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

As Money Center Banks companies, Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp Ltd. 229 0.00 N/A 15.40 14.16 The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 131 3.35 N/A 11.07 12.91

Table 1 highlights Credicorp Ltd. and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Credicorp Ltd. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Credicorp Ltd.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 2.3% The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Credicorp Ltd. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Credicorp Ltd. and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Credicorp Ltd. has an average target price of $250, and a 20.70% upside potential. Competitively The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has an average target price of $146.25, with potential upside of 13.43%. The information presented earlier suggests that Credicorp Ltd. looks more robust than The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Credicorp Ltd. and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.3% and 83.1%. Insiders owned roughly 36.1% of Credicorp Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credicorp Ltd. -4.61% -5.57% -7.94% -7.75% -5% -1.66% The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 1.11% 2.22% 5.69% 15.56% -1.69% 22.23%

For the past year Credicorp Ltd. has -1.66% weaker performance while The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has 22.23% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Credicorp Ltd. beats The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pension funds. In addition, the company offers investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Further, it structures securitization processes for companies; and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking, and mobile channels. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a network of 2,520 branches and 9,024 ATMs. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement and funds transfer, information reporting, trade, foreign exchange, derivatives, securities, loan syndications, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and equity capital markets advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The companyÂ’s Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; multi-generational family planning products; and mutual funds and institutional asset management services to individuals and their families. Its Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers first lien residential mortgage loans. The companyÂ’s BlackRock segment provides investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients. Its Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio segment offers residential mortgage and brokered home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate loans and leases. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.