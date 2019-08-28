Comparison of Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) and Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC)

As Money Center Banks companies, Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) and Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp Ltd. 230 0.00 N/A 15.40 14.16 Simmons First National Corporation 25 3.38 N/A 2.28 11.27

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Simmons First National Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Credicorp Ltd. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Credicorp Ltd. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Simmons First National Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 2.3% Simmons First National Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.71 shows that Credicorp Ltd. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Simmons First National Corporation has a 1.07 beta and it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Credicorp Ltd. and Simmons First National Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Simmons First National Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Credicorp Ltd.’s average target price is $250, while its potential upside is 24.30%. Competitively Simmons First National Corporation has an average target price of $30, with potential upside of 27.50%. The results provided earlier shows that Simmons First National Corporation appears more favorable than Credicorp Ltd., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.3% of Credicorp Ltd. shares and 64.9% of Simmons First National Corporation shares. About 36.1% of Credicorp Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Simmons First National Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credicorp Ltd. -4.61% -5.57% -7.94% -7.75% -5% -1.66% Simmons First National Corporation 0.31% 9.48% 2.47% 3.33% -14.02% 6.71%

For the past year Credicorp Ltd. had bearish trend while Simmons First National Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Credicorp Ltd. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Simmons First National Corporation.

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pension funds. In addition, the company offers investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Further, it structures securitization processes for companies; and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts. The company provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and agricultural loans to businesses; and consumer loans, student loans, credit card loans, and single-family residential real estate loans to individuals, as well as equipment and SBA lending. It also offers personal and corporate trust services; investment management; insurance agency services providing life, auto, home, business, and commercial insurance coverage; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Tennessee. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.