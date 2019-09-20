Comparison of Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.57 N/A -2.42 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 97 11.03 N/A 0.76 134.86

Table 1 demonstrates Creative Realities Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

Creative Realities Inc. has a 1.25 beta, while its volatility is 25.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s beta is 1.7 which is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Creative Realities Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Paylocity Holding Corporation has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Paylocity Holding Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Creative Realities Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Creative Realities Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s potential upside is 18.48% and its average target price is $115.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.5% of Creative Realities Inc. shares and 66.6% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares. About 1% of Creative Realities Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 32.7% are Paylocity Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88% Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56%

For the past year Creative Realities Inc. has weaker performance than Paylocity Holding Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Creative Realities Inc.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.