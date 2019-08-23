Comparison of Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

As Application Software companies, Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.57 N/A -2.42 0.00 Intuit Inc. 257 10.94 N/A 6.25 44.40

Table 1 highlights Creative Realities Inc. and Intuit Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5% Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6%

Volatility and Risk

Creative Realities Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.25 beta. Intuit Inc. on the other hand, has 1.09 beta which makes it 9.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Creative Realities Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Intuit Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Intuit Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Creative Realities Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Creative Realities Inc. and Intuit Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intuit Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Intuit Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $265.17 consensus price target and a -3.82% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Creative Realities Inc. and Intuit Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.5% and 91.2%. 1% are Creative Realities Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Intuit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88% Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87%

For the past year Creative Realities Inc. was less bullish than Intuit Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Creative Realities Inc.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.