Comparison of Crane Co. (CR) and Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Since Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) and Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane Co. 83 1.39 N/A 5.84 14.33 Generac Holdings Inc. 62 2.33 N/A 4.01 18.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Crane Co. and Generac Holdings Inc. Generac Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Crane Co. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Crane Co.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Generac Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane Co. 0.00% 22.1% 8.2% Generac Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34.6% 10.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.34 beta means Crane Co.’s volatility is 34.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Generac Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.23 beta which makes it 23.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Crane Co.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Generac Holdings Inc. are 2.1 and 0.9 respectively. Generac Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Crane Co.

Analyst Ratings

Crane Co. and Generac Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane Co. 0 0 3 3.00 Generac Holdings Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Crane Co.’s upside potential currently stands at 31.71% and an $103 average price target. Competitively Generac Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $79.75, with potential downside of -0.11%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Crane Co. is looking more favorable than Generac Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.8% of Crane Co. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.6% of Generac Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.7% of Crane Co. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Generac Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crane Co. -3.11% -0.05% -1.53% 0.7% -5.2% 15.96% Generac Holdings Inc. -0.5% 2.55% 31.89% 36.57% 36.67% 45.47%

For the past year Crane Co. has weaker performance than Generac Holdings Inc.

Summary

Generac Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Crane Co.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular-based remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW. In addition, the company offers various portable generators ranging in size from 800W to 17,500W; engine driven power washers; water pumps; and outdoor power equipment, such as trimmers and brush mowers, log splitters, lawn and leaf vacuums, and chipper shredders. Further, it provides light towers, mobile generators, and flameless heaters; light-commercial standby generators ranging from 22kW to 150kW and related transfer switches providing three-phase power small and mid-sized businesses; and industrial generators ranging in output from 10kW up to 3,250kW as emergency backup for large healthcare, telecom, datacom, commercial office, municipal, and manufacturing customers. Further, the company sells aftermarket service parts to dealers, and proprietary engines to third-party original equipment manufacturers. It distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce merchants, electrical and HVAC wholesalers, catalogs, and equipment rental companies and distributors; and directly to end users under the Generac, Magnum, Tower Light, Powermate, DeWalt, DR, and Pramac brand names. Generac Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.