Comparison of CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Card Group Inc. 3 -0.29 4.07M -1.02 0.00 Discover Financial Services 81 0.82 316.43M 8.54 10.51

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CPI Card Group Inc. and Discover Financial Services.

Profitability

Table 2 has CPI Card Group Inc. and Discover Financial Services’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Card Group Inc. 148,000,000.00% 22.7% -15.9% Discover Financial Services 390,413,325.11% 25.6% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

CPI Card Group Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.17. Discover Financial Services on the other hand, has 1.57 beta which makes it 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CPI Card Group Inc. and Discover Financial Services.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Card Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Discover Financial Services 0 3 6 2.67

Meanwhile, Discover Financial Services’s consensus target price is $91.33, while its potential upside is 19.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CPI Card Group Inc. and Discover Financial Services are owned by institutional investors at 67.6% and 89.8% respectively. CPI Card Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, Discover Financial Services has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CPI Card Group Inc. 0% -0.78% 4.96% -15.05% 22.71% 10.92% Discover Financial Services -2.46% 14.2% 10.65% 32.52% 24.81% 52.15%

For the past year CPI Card Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Discover Financial Services.

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats CPI Card Group Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through three segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States. Its products include EMV and non-EMV credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment services, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services, and card personalization and fulfillment services to prepaid debit card issuers in the United States. This segment also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The U.K. Limited segment primarily produces retail gift and loyalty cards for customers in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. This segment also provides card personalization, packaging, and fulfillment services. The company markets its products and services to national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through field-based sales representatives in the United States, Western Europe, and Canada. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the Discover Network, which processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards, and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services; and PULSE network, an electronic funds transfer network that provides financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals. This segment also operates the Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.