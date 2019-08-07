Comparison of Cowen Inc. (COWN) and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Since Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) are part of the Investment Brokerage – National industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cowen Inc. 16 0.57 N/A 0.93 18.84 TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation 53 4.56 N/A 3.76 13.59

Table 1 demonstrates Cowen Inc. and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Cowen Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Cowen Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cowen Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 1% TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation 0.00% 21.8% 4.7%

Volatility and Risk

Cowen Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.46 beta. Competitively, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cowen Inc. and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cowen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cowen Inc. has a 19.62% upside potential and an average target price of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.6% of Cowen Inc. shares and 93.6% of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares. About 4.5% of Cowen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cowen Inc. 1.44% 2.99% 6.94% 11.7% 17.07% 31.63% TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation -2.57% 1.45% -2.8% -7.59% -12.14% 4.37%

For the past year Cowen Inc. was more bullish than TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation beats Cowen Inc.

Cowen Group, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets. It also invests in alternative investments markets through its subsidiaries. Cowen Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Cleveland, Ohio, Dallas, Texas, and San Francisco, California.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts. The company also offers TD Ameritrade Institutional that provides brokerage and custody services to approximately 5,000 independent RIAs and their clients; TD Ameritrade's Goal Planning, which offers investment consulting and planning services; Investools, a suite of investor education products and services for stock, option, foreign exchange, futures, mutual fund, and fixed-income investors; Amerivest, an advisory service that develops portfolios of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds; AdvisorDirect, a national referral service for investors; and TD Ameritrade Corporate Services that provide self-directed brokerage services to employees of corporations. In addition, it offers various retail brokerage products and services, such as common and preferred stocks; ETFs; options; futures; foreign exchange; mutual funds; fixed income products; primary and secondary offerings of fixed income securities, closed-end funds, and preferred stocks; margin lending; cash management services; and annuities. The company provides its services primarily through the Internet, a network of retail branches, mobile trading applications, interactive voice response, and registered representatives through telephone. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.