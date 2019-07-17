Comparison of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) and SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA)

Since Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) and SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) are part of the Internet Software & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupa Software Incorporated 100 31.11 N/A -0.96 0.00 SINA Corporation 55 1.34 N/A 1.73 31.12

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Coupa Software Incorporated and SINA Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupa Software Incorporated 0.00% -19.7% -8.6% SINA Corporation 0.00% 4.5% 2.1%

Liquidity

Coupa Software Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, SINA Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. SINA Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coupa Software Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Coupa Software Incorporated and SINA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupa Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 SINA Corporation 0 3 3 2.50

Competitively SINA Corporation has a consensus price target of $72.75, with potential upside of 76.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Coupa Software Incorporated and SINA Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 69.3%. Coupa Software Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, SINA Corporation has 9.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coupa Software Incorporated 4.03% 8.48% 11.44% 65.64% 96.43% 67.93% SINA Corporation -6.36% -15.44% -13.34% -12.76% -41.95% 0.54%

For the past year Coupa Software Incorporated has stronger performance than SINA Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors SINA Corporation beats Coupa Software Incorporated.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The companyÂ’s platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a companyÂ’s spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend. The company markets its platform to a range of enterprises in various industries, such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, technology, and others primarily through a direct sales force worldwide. Coupa Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels. The company also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format. In addition, it operates Weibo.com that offers self-expression products to enable users to express themselves on Weibo platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on Weibo platform; discovery products to help users discover content; notifications, games, VIP membership, and mobile apps; advertising and marketing solutions; and tools and application programming interfaces. Further, the company offers MVAS, which allow users to receive news and information, download ring tones, mobile games and pictures, customize caller ring back tones, and participate in dating and friendship communities. It also provides eReading, a one-stop shop for book reviews; and online payment, data licensing, and enterprise services. SINA Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.