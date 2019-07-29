Comparison of County Bancorp Inc. (ICBK) and Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) and Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp Inc. 18 2.53 N/A 2.00 8.86 Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 30 2.79 N/A 2.61 11.50

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of County Bancorp Inc. and Enterprise Bancorp Inc. Enterprise Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to County Bancorp Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. County Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Enterprise Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows County Bancorp Inc. and Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 0.9% Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 1%

Volatility and Risk

County Bancorp Inc.’s 0.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.74 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for County Bancorp Inc. and Enterprise Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

County Bancorp Inc.’s average target price is $22.5, while its potential upside is 23.83%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

County Bancorp Inc. and Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.2% and 27.5%. Insiders held roughly 16.5% of County Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 15.1% of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) County Bancorp Inc. -2.59% 4.43% -4.12% -14.58% -36.21% 1.84% Enterprise Bancorp Inc. -2.75% 0.57% -4.3% -3.06% -17.9% -6.56%

For the past year County Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Enterprise Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. beats County Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company offers demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, regular savings accounts, and checking accounts. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer and personal loans on a collateralized and non-collateralized basis. In addition, the company offers remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashiersÂ’ check, and drive-in teller services; and crop insurance and milk margin products, as well as credit and debit cards. It provides its services through full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.