Comparison of CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

We will be comparing the differences between CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath Corporation 2 0.82 N/A -0.94 0.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 6 1358.87 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CounterPath Corporation and Verb Technology Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CounterPath Corporation and Verb Technology Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -88.1% -45.6% Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 394.1% 0%

Risk and Volatility

CounterPath Corporation has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Verb Technology Company Inc. has a -0.87 beta and it is 187.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CounterPath Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Verb Technology Company Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. CounterPath Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verb Technology Company Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.2% of CounterPath Corporation shares and 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares. About 0.9% of CounterPath Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CounterPath Corporation -20.87% -21.74% -10.56% -29.41% -40.98% 20.17% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.76% -17.67% -85.86% -60.95% -85.76% -56.89%

For the past year CounterPath Corporation had bullish trend while Verb Technology Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Verb Technology Company Inc. beats CounterPath Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.